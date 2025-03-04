Ask Automotive rallies on inking pact with Japanese firm to supply alloy wheels

Ask Automotive jumped 4.26% to Rs 354 after the company signed technical assistance and license agreement with Kyushu Yanagawa Seiki Co, Japan (KYSK) for cast wheel production.

The company will manufacture high pressure die casted alloy wheels for two-wheeler (products) with KYSK offering technical expertise and knowledge sharing under the agreement. The company aims to develop, and manufacture high-quality alloy wheels to add value for two-wheelers that will ensure safety, align with world-class standards, and deliver products of superior performance.

The products to be manufactured under the agreement will be supplied to the identified Japanese customer (Identified Customer).

Kuldip Singh Rathee, chairman and managing director, ASK Automotive, said, With over three decades of experience in the Indian automotive industry, we have a deep understanding of the market and the needs of OEMs. Today, alloy wheels have become a critical component across all segments, especially in two-wheelers, ranging from premium-level to entry-segment.

Our legacy and expertise in Aluminium Light Weighting Precision Solutions will support the development of high pressure die casted alloy wheels for two-wheeler. Our partnership with KYSK will facilitate us with critical technical assistance and know-how, helping us meet the required standards and manufacture the best in class products for our Identified Customer.

Ask Automotive is the largest manufacturer of brake shoes and advanced braking systems for two wheelers in India. The company has diversified its operations and offers products inder advanced braking systems, aluminium light weighting precision solutions and safety constorl cables business segments.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 31.94% to Rs 65.89 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 49.94 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 20.15% YoY to Rs 915.10 crore in Q3 FY25.

