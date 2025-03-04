Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki introduces ESP feature in Maruti Suzuki Super Carry

Maruti Suzuki introduces ESP feature in Maruti Suzuki Super Carry

Image
Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Maruti Suzuki India has introduced Electronic Stability Program (ESP) in the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry (mini truck). The ESP features a sophisticated system with seven safety functions designed to safeguard both the driver and cargo, delivering enhanced stability and preventing rollovers. These include Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) to prevent wheel lock-up, and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) to optimize braking across varying loads. Engine Drag Control (EDC) prevents wheel slip during sudden deceleration, while Traction Control System (TCS) maintains superior grip on slippery surfaces. Rollover Prevention steps in during critical moments, Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) boosts braking power in emergencies and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) ensures superior stability around sharp turns. With these features, the Super Carry offers unrivalled reliability and peace of mind, ensuring not just vehicle safety but also stability for both business and family.

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry prices (Ex-showroom INR)

Gasoline Deck - Rs 5,64,000
Gasoline Cab Chassis - Rs 5,49,000
CNG Deck - Rs 6,64,000
CNG Cab Chassis - Rs 6,49,000

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ask Automotive rallies on inking pact with Japanese firm to supply alloy wheels

Capital Goods shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Oil India Ltd Slips 3.54%, BSE Oil & Gas index Shed 2.03%

Pound Speculative Longs Hold At Highest Since September 2023

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story