Maruti Suzuki introduces ESP feature in Maruti Suzuki Super Carry

Maruti Suzuki India has introduced Electronic Stability Program (ESP) in the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry (mini truck). The ESP features a sophisticated system with seven safety functions designed to safeguard both the driver and cargo, delivering enhanced stability and preventing rollovers. These include Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) to prevent wheel lock-up, and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) to optimize braking across varying loads. Engine Drag Control (EDC) prevents wheel slip during sudden deceleration, while Traction Control System (TCS) maintains superior grip on slippery surfaces. Rollover Prevention steps in during critical moments, Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) boosts braking power in emergencies and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) ensures superior stability around sharp turns. With these features, the Super Carry offers unrivalled reliability and peace of mind, ensuring not just vehicle safety but also stability for both business and family.

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry prices (Ex-showroom INR)

Gasoline Deck - Rs 5,64,000

Gasoline Cab Chassis - Rs 5,49,000

CNG Deck - Rs 6,64,000

CNG Cab Chassis - Rs 6,49,000

