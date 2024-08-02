Iris Clothings standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.09% to Rs 31.43 crore

Net profit of Iris Clothings declined 21.43% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.09% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.31.4324.1618.8726.244.995.533.284.132.423.08

