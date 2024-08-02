Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 87.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 87.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.75% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net Loss of Panatone Finvest reported to Rs 87.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 94.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.75% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.741.63 7 OPM %73.5671.17 -PBDT-86.58-94.02 8 PBT-86.58-94.02 8 NP-87.02-94.43 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

India progresses in feeding people, has miles to go to meet target

OnePlus Nord 4 goes on open sale in India: Check price, offers, and specs

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

Intel to cut more than 15% jobs, suspend dividend in turnaround push

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 700 pts; SmallCap index recoups losses; GHCL, Suzlon lead

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story