Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 16.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.75% to Rs 162.60 croreNet profit of Hero Housing Finance declined 16.11% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.75% to Rs 162.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales162.60118.90 37 OPM %61.8359.08 -PBDT13.2913.47 -1 PBT7.979.50 -16 NP7.979.50 -16
