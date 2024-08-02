Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 16.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.75% to Rs 162.60 crore

Net profit of Hero Housing Finance declined 16.11% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.75% to Rs 162.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

