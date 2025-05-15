Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 28.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.56% to Rs 40.20 croreNet profit of Iris Clothings rose 28.37% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 40.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.45% to Rs 13.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 146.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
