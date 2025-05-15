Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 28.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 28.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.56% to Rs 40.20 crore

Net profit of Iris Clothings rose 28.37% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 40.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.45% to Rs 13.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 146.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales40.2042.12 -5 146.27121.92 20 OPM %20.1516.81 -19.1421.59 - PBDT7.136.13 16 24.1122.58 7 PBT6.124.54 35 17.8116.49 8 NP4.483.49 28 13.1212.21 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tega Industries standalone net profit declines 16.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Page Industries standalone net profit rises 51.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 103.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Avon Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story