RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.81% to Rs 2541.26 crore

Net Loss of RPSG Ventures reported to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 99.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.81% to Rs 2541.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2019.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 49.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 42.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.85% to Rs 9608.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7950.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2541.262019.979608.357950.9413.1710.7614.2915.72201.0453.42735.42678.6098.14-24.10365.43376.84-13.11-99.78-49.04-42.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News