Page Industries standalone net profit rises 51.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Page Industries rose 51.58% to Rs 164.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 1098.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 992.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.10% to Rs 729.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 569.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 4934.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4569.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

