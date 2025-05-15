Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 103.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 103.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 128.94% to Rs 7.99 crore

Net profit of Surbhi Industries rose 103.85% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 128.94% to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.84% to Rs 35.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.993.49 129 35.9317.89 101 OPM %1.386.02 -10.023.02 - PBDT0.811.09 -26 5.480.97 465 PBT0.190.26 -27 2.95-1.60 LP NP0.530.26 104 3.29-1.60 LP

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

