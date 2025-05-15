Tega Industries standalone net profit declines 16.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.55% to Rs 213.38 crore

Net profit of Tega Industries declined 16.51% to Rs 38.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.55% to Rs 213.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 228.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.07% to Rs 175.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.48% to Rs 895.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 736.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

