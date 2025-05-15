Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tega Industries standalone net profit declines 16.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Tega Industries standalone net profit declines 16.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.55% to Rs 213.38 crore

Net profit of Tega Industries declined 16.51% to Rs 38.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.55% to Rs 213.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 228.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.07% to Rs 175.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.48% to Rs 895.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 736.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales213.38228.34 -7 895.10736.84 21 OPM %21.9124.75 -23.1322.46 - PBDT57.0164.86 -12 254.55183.79 39 PBT50.5959.50 -15 230.45163.77 41 NP38.0745.60 -17 175.92126.50 39

