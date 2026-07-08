IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd has added 10.94% over last one month compared to 2.56% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.84% rise in the SENSEX

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd gained 2.12% today to trade at Rs 262.6. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.02% to quote at 27142.5. The index is down 2.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sasken Technologies Ltd increased 1.81% and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd added 1.68% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 28.9 % over last one year compared to the 7.04% fall in benchmark SENSEX.