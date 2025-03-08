Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRM Energy commissions 100th CNG station

IRM Energy commissions 100th CNG station

Image
Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
At Banaskantha

IRM Energy has reached a significant milestone with the inauguration of its 100th Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Banaskantha, Gujarat, India.

This achievement reflects its strong commitment to strengthening green energy infrastructure in its authorised geographical areas and driving the transition towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

