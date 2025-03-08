IRM Energy commissions 100th CNG station

At BanaskanthaIRM Energy has reached a significant milestone with the inauguration of its 100th Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Banaskantha, Gujarat, India.
This achievement reflects its strong commitment to strengthening green energy infrastructure in its authorised geographical areas and driving the transition towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content