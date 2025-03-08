HFCL arm bags supply contract from Indian Army

HFCL said that its material subsidiary, HTL, has received the contract worth Rs 44.36 crore from Indian Army for supply of tactical optical fiber cable assemblies.

This indigenously manufactured solution features optical fiber cables capable of withstanding heavy armored vehicle loads and is equipped with specialized military-grade connectors designed for harsh and demanding environments. It is specifically engineered for mission-critical applications requiring rapid deployment of optical fiber communication links in challenging battlefield conditions. Lightweight and portable, it can be conveniently carried by infantry in a backpack.

The said contract is expected to be executed by July 2025.

HFCL is a leading technology company specializing in digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments. With its strong R&D expertise and global system integration services, HFCL offers innovative solutions like 5G RAN, 5G Transport, wi-fi, and defense electronics. The company has manufacturing plants in India and a global customer base, committed to quality and environmental sustainability.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 10.4% to Rs 73.65 crore on 2% fell cin revenue to Rs 1,011.95 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

The counter added 1.05% to end at Rs 83.86 on Friday, 7 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News