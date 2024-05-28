Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ironwood Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ironwood Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 182.69% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net Loss of Ironwood Education reported to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 182.69% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.73% to Rs 4.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.470.52 183 4.072.37 72 OPM %10.20-80.77 --13.51-52.74 - PBDT-0.08-0.58 86 -1.08-1.48 27 PBT-0.19-0.70 73 -1.51-1.92 21 NP-5.75-0.67 -758 -6.03-1.89 -219

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ironwood Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Breaking Ground in Commerce Education: The Academic City School Partners with Nahata Professional Academy

Sarvadhi's Success Story: From Rising IT Company to Webflow Professional Partner in India

Aravind TE - Indian Author and banking professional launches his debut book 'The Memory Paradox'

Institute of Company Secretaries of India Signs MoU with IMA to Enhance its Members Professional Skills and Competencies

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 182.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story