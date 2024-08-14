Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales rise 173.84% to Rs 32.97 crore

Net profit of Ishan Dyes & chemicals reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 173.84% to Rs 32.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales32.9712.04 174 OPM %5.85-9.39 -PBDT1.54-1.03 LP PBT0.91-1.73 LP NP0.88-1.77 LP

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

