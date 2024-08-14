Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 101.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.06% to Rs 32.21 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs rose 101.23% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.06% to Rs 32.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.32.2135.4210.036.352.561.592.011.121.630.81

