N G Industries standalone net profit declines 75.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.32% to Rs 3.70 croreNet profit of N G Industries declined 75.37% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.32% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.704.53 -18 OPM %10.8111.70 -PBDT0.722.54 -72 PBT0.582.42 -76 NP0.502.03 -75
