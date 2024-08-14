N G Industries standalone net profit declines 75.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.32% to Rs 3.70 crore

Net profit of N G Industries declined 75.37% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.32% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.704.5310.8111.700.722.540.582.420.502.03

