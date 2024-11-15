ISL Consulting standalone net profit declines 81.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 120.63% to Rs 7.70 croreNet profit of ISL Consulting declined 81.16% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 120.63% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.703.49 121 OPM %3.9040.11 -PBDT0.421.41 -70 PBT0.411.38 -70 NP0.261.38 -81
