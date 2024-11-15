ISL Consulting standalone net profit declines 81.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 120.63% to Rs 7.70 crore

Net profit of ISL Consulting declined 81.16% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 120.63% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.703.493.9040.110.421.410.411.380.261.38

