Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.56% to Rs 17.70 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals declined 9.09% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 17.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.17.7016.615.144.880.910.890.740.760.500.55

