ITC consolidated net profit declines 1.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 2.26% to Rs 17767.61 crore

Net profit of ITC declined 1.06% to Rs 5120.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5175.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 17767.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17375.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.60% to Rs 20458.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19191.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 70315.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70245.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17767.6117375.78 2 70315.4970245.22 0 OPM %37.2938.12 -37.3436.54 - PBDT7297.467221.50 1 28936.2327602.22 5 PBT6836.026760.10 1 27119.8425793.21 5 NP5120.555175.48 -1 20458.7819191.66 7

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

