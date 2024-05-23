Bajel Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 161.43% to Rs 478.02 crore

Net profit of Bajel Projects reported to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 161.43% to Rs 478.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 94.27% to Rs 1140.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 586.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

