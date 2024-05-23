Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 3.54% to Rs 3.27 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 10.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.45% to Rs 2.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.273.39 -4 14.7912.71 16 OPM %18.3522.42 -21.7024.15 - PBDT0.770.92 -16 3.933.72 6 PBT0.470.67 -30 2.772.74 1 NP0.450.50 -10 2.312.13 8

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

