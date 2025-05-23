ITC consolidated net profit rises 285.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.93% to Rs 18565.05 croreNet profit of ITC rose 285.26% to Rs 19727.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5120.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 18565.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16888.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.84% to Rs 34746.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20458.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 74653.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67391.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
