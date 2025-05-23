Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 368.02% in the March 2025 quarter

GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 368.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.17% to Rs 140.01 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation rose 368.02% to Rs 23.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.17% to Rs 140.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 225.82% to Rs 157.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 554.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 610.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales140.01157.61 -11 554.65610.48 -9 OPM %-2.56-6.83 --4.78-3.69 - PBDT24.549.87 149 152.0365.03 134 PBT21.977.58 190 142.8356.37 153 NP23.124.94 368 157.2148.25 226

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shiva Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Geetanjali Credit and Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Panabyte Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story