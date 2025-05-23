GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 368.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.17% to Rs 140.01 croreNet profit of GOCL Corporation rose 368.02% to Rs 23.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.17% to Rs 140.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 225.82% to Rs 157.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 554.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 610.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
