Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.65% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net loss of Mudra Financial Services reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.23% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.200.17 18 0.800.81 -1 OPM %-125.00-23.53 -18.7549.38 - PBDT-0.16-0.04 -300 0.330.40 -18 PBT-0.16-0.04 -300 0.330.40 -18 NP-0.140.01 PL 0.260.30 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Integra Switchgear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oswal Leasing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 311.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story