Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiva Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shiva Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.27% to Rs 41.04 crore

Net loss of Shiva Mills reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.27% to Rs 41.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 169.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales41.0447.32 -13 169.31157.92 7 OPM %1.634.06 -1.261.68 - PBDT0.832.04 -59 2.512.79 -10 PBT-0.870.35 PL -4.25-3.93 -8 NP-0.770.45 PL -3.81-3.25 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Geetanjali Credit and Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Panabyte Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Integra Switchgear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story