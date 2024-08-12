ITC Ltd spurts 0.72%, rises for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 499.45, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.19% in last one year as compared to a 25.69% jump in NIFTY and a 20.19% jump in the Nifty FMCG. ITC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 499.45, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24427.1. The Sensex is at 79938.07, up 0.29%. ITC Ltd has gained around 7.78% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 62157.35, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 198.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 499.8, up 0.58% on the day. ITC Ltd is up 11.19% in last one year as compared to a 25.69% jump in NIFTY and a 20.19% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 30.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

