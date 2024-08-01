ITC PAT rises to Rs 4,917 cr in Q1 FY25

The diversified conglomerate's net profit rose marginally to Rs 4,917.45 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 4,902.74 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net revenue (excluding excise duty) was at Rs 16,857.59 crore in the June quarter, up 7.54% from Rs 15,675.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 6554.74 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 6,545.59 crore reported in Q1 FY24. It includes exceptional item aggregating Rs 2.05 crore incurred during the quarter in relation to the demerger of the companys Hotels Business into ITC Hotels.

EBITDA was at Rs 6,295 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 6,250 crore registered in Q1 FY24.

Total FMCG segment revenue grew by 6.16% YoY to Rs 13,409.13 crore during the period under review.

The FMCG-others businesses delivered resilient performance amidst muted demand conditions and extreme heatwave in parts of the country. The segment revenue and PBIT up 6.3% and 10.4% YoY respectively on a high base (2-yr CAGR 11.1% and 52.8% respectively). The growth in this segment was driven by taples, Snacks, Dairy, Personal Wash, Fragrances, Homecare and Agarbatti. The segment EBITDA margin expanded 25 bps YoY to 11.3%.

The FMCG Cigarettes net segment revenue was up 7% and PBIT up 6.5% YoY. It continued to focus on portfolio/market interventions & agile execution to reinforce market standing. The segment sustained volume claw back from illicit trade on the back of deterrent actions by enforcement agencies and relative stability in taxes, the firm added.

The revenue of the Hotels segment jumped 10.89% YoY to Rs 665.56 crore in Q1 FY25. The segment achieved robust performance despite fewer wedding dates and extreme heatwave/elections impacting domestic travel & out-of-home dining.

Agri business revenue increased 22.22% YoY in Q1 FY25, driven by value added agri products, leaf tobacco and wheat

The revenue from paperboards, paper & packaging declined 4.64% YoY to Rs 1,976.65 crore in Q1 FY25. The segment reflects the impact of low-priced Chinese supplies in global markets including India, muted domestic demand conditions and surge in wood prices.

ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agribusiness and information technology.

Shares of ITC shed 0.26% to end at Rs 493.75 on the BSE.

