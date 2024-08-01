Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC PAT rises to Rs 4,917 cr in Q1 FY25

ITC PAT rises to Rs 4,917 cr in Q1 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The diversified conglomerate's net profit rose marginally to Rs 4,917.45 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 4,902.74 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Net revenue (excluding excise duty) was at Rs 16,857.59 crore in the June quarter, up 7.54% from Rs 15,675.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 6554.74 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 6,545.59 crore reported in Q1 FY24. It includes exceptional item aggregating Rs 2.05 crore incurred during the quarter in relation to the demerger of the companys Hotels Business into ITC Hotels.

EBITDA was at Rs 6,295 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 6,250 crore registered in Q1 FY24.

Total FMCG segment revenue grew by 6.16% YoY to Rs 13,409.13 crore during the period under review.

The FMCG-others businesses delivered resilient performance amidst muted demand conditions and extreme heatwave in parts of the country. The segment revenue and PBIT up 6.3% and 10.4% YoY respectively on a high base (2-yr CAGR 11.1% and 52.8% respectively). The growth in this segment was driven by taples, Snacks, Dairy, Personal Wash, Fragrances, Homecare and Agarbatti. The segment EBITDA margin expanded 25 bps YoY to 11.3%.

The FMCG Cigarettes net segment revenue was up 7% and PBIT up 6.5% YoY. It continued to focus on portfolio/market interventions & agile execution to reinforce market standing. The segment sustained volume claw back from illicit trade on the back of deterrent actions by enforcement agencies and relative stability in taxes, the firm added.

More From This Section

Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 4.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Pacheli Industrial Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 836.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 69.83% in the June 2024 quarter

The revenue of the Hotels segment jumped 10.89% YoY to Rs 665.56 crore in Q1 FY25. The segment achieved robust performance despite fewer wedding dates and extreme heatwave/elections impacting domestic travel & out-of-home dining.

Agri business revenue increased 22.22% YoY in Q1 FY25, driven by value added agri products, leaf tobacco and wheat

The revenue from paperboards, paper & packaging declined 4.64% YoY to Rs 1,976.65 crore in Q1 FY25. The segment reflects the impact of low-priced Chinese supplies in global markets including India, muted domestic demand conditions and surge in wood prices.

ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agribusiness and information technology.

Shares of ITC shed 0.26% to end at Rs 493.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Aug 1: Motorola Edge 50, Apple Intelligence, POCO M6 Plus, more

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Satwik-Chirag loses in Q/F; Prannoy vs Chirag underway

India recorded July as warmest month ever for nighttime temperatures: IMD

Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot Plus AI laptop launched in India: Check details

India's new Parliament building leaks: Congress MP files adjournment motion

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story