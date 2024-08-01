Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.58% to Rs 1300.68 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries declined 53.75% to Rs 31.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 1300.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1197.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1300.681197.946.6310.4270.65116.2641.7691.0031.2767.61

