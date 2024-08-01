Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 4.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.37% to Rs 156.77 croreNet profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 4.51% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.37% to Rs 156.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales156.77116.67 34 OPM %8.6610.98 -PBDT12.3111.59 6 PBT11.9311.22 6 NP11.1210.64 5
