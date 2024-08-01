Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 69.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.17% to Rs 181.88 croreNet profit of Le Travenues Technology rose 69.83% to Rs 14.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.17% to Rs 181.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 156.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales181.88156.56 16 OPM %8.136.38 -PBDT16.6111.31 47 PBT14.268.32 71 NP14.868.75 70
