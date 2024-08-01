WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 836.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.49% to Rs 18.74 crore

Net profit of WSFX Global Pay rose 836.36% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.49% to Rs 18.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.7412.137.474.451.730.671.030.111.030.11

