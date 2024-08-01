WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 836.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.49% to Rs 18.74 croreNet profit of WSFX Global Pay rose 836.36% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.49% to Rs 18.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.7412.13 54 OPM %7.474.45 -PBDT1.730.67 158 PBT1.030.11 836 NP1.030.11 836
Powered by Capital Market - Live News