WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 836.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 54.49% to Rs 18.74 crore

Net profit of WSFX Global Pay rose 836.36% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.49% to Rs 18.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.7412.13 54 OPM %7.474.45 -PBDT1.730.67 158 PBT1.030.11 836 NP1.030.11 836

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

