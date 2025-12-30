ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 4.15-cr manpower outsourcing contract from HAL

ITCONS E-Solutions said it has secured a manpower outsourcing services contract worth Rs 4.15 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

As part of the agreement, the company will deploy 75 personnel to provide manpower outsourcing services. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity.

The contract will be executed over a two-year period, beginning 1 January 2026, and ending 31 December 2027, with a provision for extension by mutual consent.

The total consideration for the contract is Rs 41.53 million (Rs 4.15 crore), inclusive of all applicable duties and taxes.

The company stated that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions, and that neither the promoter nor the promoter group entities have any interest in Hindustan Aeronautics.