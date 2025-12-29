Board of Onix Solar approves rights issue of up to Rs 250 cr

At meeting held on 29 December 2025

The board of Onix Solar Energy at its meeting held on 29 December 2025 has approved fund raising up to Rs 250 crore by way of rights issue.

Meanwhile, the board at its meeting held on 11 June 2025 had approved the issuance of 47,99,825 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each at an issue price of Rs 264/- per share (including a securities premium of Rs 254/- per share) on a preferential basis, for the purpose of capital expenditure towards setting up a solar panel manufacturing facility with a proposed capacity of 2400 MW, in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. However, due to non-receipt of funds from the proposed allottees, the said Preferential Issue was not processed.