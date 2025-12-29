DOMS Industries update on acquisition of minor stake in Pioneer Stationery

DOMS Industries announced that in August 2025, the company has completed partial acquisition of 6.5% stake in Pioneer Stationery from certain existing shareholders and the acquisition of remaining stake of 6.5% was proposed to be completed on or before 31 December 2025.

In this regards, the date of proposed acquisition has been extended from 31 December 2025 to 31 March 2026. Accordingly, the acquisition of the remaining stake in Pioneer shall be completed on or before 31 March 2026.

