Worth Peripherals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pavna Industries Ltd, Deccan Gold Mines Ltd, California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup and Prakash Steelage Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 December 2025.

Pavna Industries Ltd, Deccan Gold Mines Ltd, California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup and Prakash Steelage Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 December 2025.

Worth Peripherals Ltd lost 17.08% to Rs 139.3 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 986 shares in the past one month.

Pavna Industries Ltd crashed 12.88% to Rs 21.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5511 shares in the past one month. Deccan Gold Mines Ltd tumbled 12.04% to Rs 92.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.78 lakh shares in the past one month. California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup dropped 10.99% to Rs 4.13. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1737 shares in the past one month.