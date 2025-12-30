NSE SME EPW India plugs into Dalal Street with a premium market listing

EPW India was trading at Rs 116.55 on the NSE, a 20.15% premium to the issue price of Rs 97.

The stock listed at Rs 111, a 14.43% premium to the IPO price, and is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 116.55 and a low of Rs 111, with 5.12 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

EPW India's IPO was subscribed 1.29 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it closed on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 95 to Rs 97 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 32,79,600 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, repayment of banking facilities availed by the company and general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, EPW India on 19 December 2025, raised Rs 9.04 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.32 lakh shares at Rs 97 per share to 3 anchor investors. EPW India is an IT electronics refurbishing company that provides refurbished electronic products at significantly lower prices compared to new products, using two supply chain models: direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B). The companys business model encompasses an end-to-end reverse supply chain for IT assets. This involves procuring used IT assets such as laptops, desktops, Chromebooks, and peripherals, refurbishing them to near-new condition, and selling them directly to end users, including businesses and retail customers. Currently, the company sells IT products such as laptops, desktops, Chromebooks, monitors, and accessories (keyboards, mouse, etc.) through its own retail stores and website. As of 30 September 2025, the company had a total of 84 employees.