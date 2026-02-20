ITCONS E-Solutions wins order of Rs 2.24 cr

ITCONS E-Solutions has bagged a new contract by the Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh to provide 140 resources for a period of One (1) year. The total contract value is Rs 2,24,97,238.61 inclusive of all taxes and duties. The contract is scheduled to commence on 21 February 2026 and shall remain in force until 20 January 2027 unless extended further by mutual agreement between the parties.

