At meeting held on 31 December 2024

The Board of IDBI Bank at its meeting held on 31 December 2024 has approved issuance of Long Term Bonds for financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing from domestic market of Rs 10,000 crore in tranche/s with up to Rs 5,000 crore by 31 March 2025 and balance during FY 2025-26.

