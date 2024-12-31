Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Wilmar Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd and Five-Star Business Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 December 2024.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd tumbled 6.81% to Rs 11735.45 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4722 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1954 shares in the past one month.

Adani Wilmar Ltd crashed 6.48% to Rs 308.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd lost 5.92% to Rs 16.04. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 231.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd slipped 5.92% to Rs 279.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd pared 4.73% to Rs 769.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74003 shares in the past one month.

