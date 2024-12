Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) inaugurated 2 new branches in Tamil Nadu today. By inaugurating these branches, the total branch network of the Bank increased to 866.

The new branches that were opened today:

1. 865th Branch: No.8, Saraswathy Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal, Chennai, 600062

2. 866th Branch: No.72, Sri Amman Tower, R.K.V Nagar, No.1 Tollgate, Trichy, 621216

