Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI inks MoU with JandK Operations

ITI inks MoU with JandK Operations

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Bengaluru-based company on Friday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with JandK Operations to manufacture and provide BharOS-enabled digital devices and services.

This collaboration aims to manufacture and provide BharOS-enabled digital devices, including mobiles, routers, tablets, and more, to enhance the digital security infrastructure of Digital India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

BharOS, acclaimed for its reliability and security, offers users a trustworthy environment, ensuring the integrity of their digital interactions. With this partnership, ITI reaffirms its commitment to advancing India's digital landscape while prioritizing data security and user privacy, said the company.

Rajesh Rai, chairman and managing director of ITI, said, Our collaboration with BharOS marks a significant milestone in our mission to bolster Digital India's security infrastructure. By integrating BharOS's advanced security features into a diverse range of digital devices, including mobiles, routers, tablets, and more, we aim to provide cuttingedge technology solutions that prioritize user privacy and data protection.

Digital initiatives of national importance such as BharatNet, Digital Census, Defence, Central Police forces, can now be protected by BharOS, added the firm.

ITI is primarily engaged in the business of Manufacture, sale and servicing of Telecommunication equipments.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 101.25 crore as against a net loss of Rs 87.61 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 258.84 crore in the December quarter from Rs 256.35 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

Shares of ITI declined 0.92% to settle at Rs 312.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Krsnaa Diagnostics announces change in directorate

Deepak Nitrite subsidiary inks MoU with Gujarat Govt for Rs 9,000 crore project

Avantika University Students Replicate Ram Mandir in 3D, Present Model to Champat Rai

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

SJVN drops after Q3 PAT slumps 52% YoY To Rs 139 cr

Kaynes Tech incorporates subsidiary in Karnataka

APG Premium Homes Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit rises 22.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Abans Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 314.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story