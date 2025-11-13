Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit rises 54.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.07% to Rs 329.39 crore

Net profit of Ivalue Infosolutions rose 54.40% to Rs 29.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.07% to Rs 329.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 216.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.329.39216.6112.4712.3941.1328.2539.4026.4529.6319.19

