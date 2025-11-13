AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 87.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 299.06 crore

Net profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 87.15% to Rs 23.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 299.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 264.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.299.06264.3315.7512.5946.4729.0336.2619.0923.0212.30

