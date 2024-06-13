IVP Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DRC Systems India Ltd, Super Spinning Mills Ltd, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd and Kaya Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 June 2024.

IVP Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 195.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22833 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1253 shares in the past one month.

DRC Systems India Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 26.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75661 shares in the past one month.

Super Spinning Mills Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 10.94. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24279 shares in the past one month.

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd added 18.78% to Rs 746.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8469 shares in the past one month.

Kaya Ltd exploded 18.08% to Rs 384. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5374 shares in the past one month.

