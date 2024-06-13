Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IVP Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IVP Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

DRC Systems India Ltd, Super Spinning Mills Ltd, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd and Kaya Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 June 2024.

DRC Systems India Ltd, Super Spinning Mills Ltd, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd and Kaya Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IVP Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 195.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22833 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1253 shares in the past one month.

DRC Systems India Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 26.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75661 shares in the past one month.

Super Spinning Mills Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 10.94. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24279 shares in the past one month.

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd added 18.78% to Rs 746.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8469 shares in the past one month.

Kaya Ltd exploded 18.08% to Rs 384. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5374 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Super Spinning Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Selan Exploration signs agreement to acquire 50% participating interest in Cambay Field

Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 128.97% in the March 2024 quarter

IVP standalone net profit declines 83.35% in the December 2023 quarter

IVP standalone net profit declines 44.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Indices trade with modest gains; VIX slides 3.68%

US Dollar Index Rebounds As Fed Reassess Interest Rate Path

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GPT Infra bags order worth Rs 26 cr

US Stocks End Modestly Higher; Nasdaq, S&amp;P 500 Hit Record Highs

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story