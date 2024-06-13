Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Dollar Index Rebounds As Fed Reassess Interest Rate Path

US Dollar Index Rebounds As Fed Reassess Interest Rate Path

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
The US dollar regained momentum on Thursday following a setback in the previous session as US inflation showed signs of cooling. US annual core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 0.2% during the reported month and rose 3.4% on a yearly basis as compared to the 3.6% increase in April and estimates for a reading of 3.5%. The dollar index futures slipped below 104 mark for an interim period post the data but rebounded thereafter after Feds dot plot revealed fewer rate cuts this year. FOMC projected fewer rate cuts this year after keeping interest rates unchanged at the end of a two-day policy meeting. The dollar index futures are currently quoting at $104.41, up 0.19% on the day. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD was down 0.11% at $1.08 and GBPUSD slumped 0.30% on the day at $1.2775.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

