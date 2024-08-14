Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 723.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 723.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 76.14% to Rs 6.21 crore

Net Loss of IVRCL reported to Rs 723.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 621.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 76.14% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.2126.03 -76 OPM %-235.91-38.30 -PBDT-721.95-619.23 -17 PBT-723.19-621.32 -16 NP-723.57-621.70 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 100 pts higher; Nifty near 24,200

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story