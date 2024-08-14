Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 20.10% to Rs 34.55 crore

Net loss of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.10% to Rs 34.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.5543.24 -20 OPM %3.798.72 -PBDT0.743.03 -76 PBT-0.202.02 PL NP-0.231.38 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 100 pts higher; Nifty near 24,200

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story