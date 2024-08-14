Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.10% to Rs 34.55 croreNet loss of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.10% to Rs 34.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.5543.24 -20 OPM %3.798.72 -PBDT0.743.03 -76 PBT-0.202.02 PL NP-0.231.38 PL
