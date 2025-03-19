Ixigo rises on collaborating with Amadeus to enhance airline content

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) advanced 2.82% to Rs 134.70 after the company announced that it has partnered with Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology, to enhance its airline content offering.

Through this collaboration, ixigo will integrate Amadeus' advanced EDIFACT (Electronic Data Interchange for Administration, Commerce and Transport) and NDC (New Distribution Capability) content into its platform.

As part of the collaboration, Ixigo will integrate Amadeus' advanced EDIFACT (Electronic Data Interchange for Administration, Commerce, and Transport) and NDC (New Distribution Capability) content into its platform. This integration aims to provide travelers with greater choice, flexibility, and a seamless flight booking experience.

By leveraging Amadeus' technology, ixigo will be able to enhance its travel offerings, introduce advanced post-booking services, and create a more comprehensive journey for users. This collaboration will also provide ixigo access to a broader range of travel options on a single platform, eliminating the need for costlier and less scalable alternatives.

Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, and Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, ixigo, said, "This is an important collaboration for our future plans, and we are immensely pleased to partner with Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology. At ixigo, we are continuously enhancing our flight offerings with new features and services to add more value for travelers. This collaboration will help us strengthen our airline content, providing users with a seamless, one-stop journey planning experience. With Amadeus' advanced technology solutions combined with our focus on usability and customer experience, we are confident of gaining more momentum for our flight business."

Javier Laforgue, executive vice president, travel unit & managing director, Asia Pacific, Amadeus, said, "India is seeing a new golden age of travel, and we are proud to work alongside one of the nation's fastest-growing online travel businesses to capture this momentum. NDC continues to gain traction, offering access to the tallored, end-to-end experiences travelers have come to expect. We are delighted to further accelerate this process of adoption through our partnership with ixigo."

Sandeep Dwivedi, managing director, travel sellers, India and the subcontinent, Amadeus, said, "We look forward to working hand in hand with Ixigo to expand its airline content and to help the OTA leverage Amadeus' cutting-edge technology to scale its flight business rapidly. It's an exciting time in India for the travel industry and we are at the forefront of the technology that will power the nation's expansion. Having well-established partners like ixigo will help Amadeus grow its footprint in the market and most importantly, help deliver better travel experiences to travelers."

Le Travenues Technology was founded in 2006 and is an online travel agency (OTA) that enables travelers to book train, flight, and bus tickets as well as hotels via its OTA platforms under the brand name ixigo.

Also Read

The companys consolidated net profit fell 48.4% to Rs 15.52 in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 30.10 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations surged 41.8% YoY to Rs 241.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News