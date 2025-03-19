Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC jumps on plan to raise funds via debentures

NTPC jumps on plan to raise funds via debentures

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
NTPC gained 1.23% to Rs 341.55 after the firm announced plans to issue unsecured, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 4,000 crore on 20 March 2025, through a private placement.

The NCDs will have a coupon rate of 7.26% per annum and mature on 20 March 2040, with a tenure of 15 years.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has a presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.8% to Rs 5,062.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 5,155.28 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 5.2% YoY to Rs 45,052.82 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

